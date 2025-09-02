Next Article
'Lokah' crosses ₹15cr mark, Rashmika calls Kalyani a 'stunner'
Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film "Lokah," which hit screens on August 28, is making waves!
The movie just crossed ₹15 crore worldwide and shot up six spots to become one of the top Malayalam box office hits, overtaking "Alappuzha Gymkhana."
Fans and celebs are loving it—Rashmika Mandanna called Kalyani a "stunner" and couldn't hide her excitement for the film's success.
Kalyani and Rashmika's bond
Replying to Rashmika, Kalyani joked about finally taking that long-awaited trip together, showing how close they are off-screen.
With Dominic Arun directing and Dulquer Salmaan producing under Wayfarer Films—and a cast featuring Naslen and Sandy—"Lokah" is still going strong in theaters and could keep breaking records globally.