'Lokah' crosses ₹15cr mark, Rashmika calls Kalyani a 'stunner' Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film "Lokah," which hit screens on August 28, is making waves!

The movie just crossed ₹15 crore worldwide and shot up six spots to become one of the top Malayalam box office hits, overtaking "Alappuzha Gymkhana."

Fans and celebs are loving it—Rashmika Mandanna called Kalyani a "stunner" and couldn't hide her excitement for the film's success.