Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms 'AA23' is not shelved
What's the story
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has teased "interesting updates" about his upcoming project with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA23. The announcement comes after rumors of the film being shelved circulated recently. In a post on Instagram, Kanagaraj shared a photo of himself deep in conversation with Arjun and wrote, "Interesting updates coming soon."
Project details
Everything to know about 'AA23'
The first collaboration between Arjun and Kanagaraj was announced in January this year.
The announcement video featured a lion standing its ground as foxes tried to circle it.
While the clip didn't reveal much about the plot, it created a buzz among fans about what the duo would deliver next.
Mythri Movie Makers will produce AA23, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.
Ongoing projects
Meanwhile, Arjun's next is 'Raaka'
Arjun is currently busy with Atlee's Raaka. The film also stars Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as the female lead.
This will be the first time the Tollywood star will be sharing screen space with Padukone.
Notably, Padukone has previously worked with Atlee in Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.
Raaka also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna.