Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'AA 23' officially announced; watch teaser

After months of speculation, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj have finally confirmed their collaboration for the actor's 23rd film, tentatively titled AA 23. The announcement was made by Mythri Movie Makers on Wednesday, marking Makara Sankranthi. The production house also shared a teaser video featuring a rap song by Anirudh Ravichander .

Actor's reaction Arjun expressed excitement over the new project Arjun also shared the announcement video on social media, expressing his excitement for the new journey with Kanagaraj and Ravichander. He wrote, "I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G. Locked in mentally. That's a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu." The film is expected to go on floors in 2026.

Film details 'AA 23' marks Arjun's 2nd collaboration with a Tamil filmmaker AA 23 is Arjun's second consecutive project with a Tamil director, following his collaboration with Atlee on AA 22. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and is produced by Sun Pictures, is currently in production. Meanwhile, Kanagaraj was last seen directing the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The film reportedly grossed ₹518 crore worldwide but received mixed reviews upon its release.

