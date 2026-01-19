What? Ranbir-Alia-Vicky's 'Love and War' postponed to 2027?

The release schedule of Bollywood films is undergoing changes, with specific high-profile projects being pushed back. The latest addition to this list is Love and War, a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , and Vicky Kaushal . Originally slated for a March 2026 release, the film is now likely to hit theaters in 2027 due to pending production work.

Production delay 'Love and War' production timeline revised Sources close to the project have revealed to Pinkvilla that a major chunk of the shoot is yet to be completed. This has forced the makers to revise their timeline for Love and War. The current plan is to wrap up principal photography by June, followed by an extensive post-production phase. The film's grand scale, including massive aerial action sequences requiring heavy VFX work, has contributed significantly to this delay.

Strategic planning Kapoor's 'Ramayana' release influenced 'Love and War' schedule Another crucial factor in the decision to delay Love and War is the release timing of another Kapoor starrer, Ramayana: Part One. This mega-budget film is scheduled for a November 2026 release. Releasing Love and War in 2026 would have placed it too close to Ramayana, which could have affected both films' performances at the box office. Hence, makers are reportedly keen on spacing out these two major releases.

