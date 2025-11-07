M. Night Shyamalan's father dies; filmmaker shares emotional tribute

Dr. Nelliat Curundadath Shyamalan (88), a renowned cardiologist and the father of acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan, died in the US on Tuesday, November 4. The news was shared by his son on Instagram , who wrote: "My dear dear father has passed. The amount of loss we are feeling is immense." "But it is mixed with gratitude for having had him in our lives for these many years."

Emotional tribute 'No words can express how much I adore him' In his emotional tribute, the director thanked fans for their unwavering support and love. He wrote, "I wanted to thank you for supporting me and allowing all my dreams to come true. My father came to America and got to see all of your love and it made him so happy." He added, "No words can express how much I adore him. I will try to live up to his example of kindness, optimism and joy."

Legacy Dr. Shyamalan's career and contributions to his son's films Dr. Shyamalan had a distinguished medical career in Philadelphia and was also noted for his independent research on the origins of the Thiyya community in Malabar. He had theorized that the community descended from Indo-Aryan groups who migrated from Central Asia, particularly present-day Kyrgyzstan. He also played a significant role in his son's early filmmaking journey by serving as a cameo producer on Praying with Anger (1992), Night's first film.