NewsBytes Brief: 'Kumki 2' trailer out; no need to watch original

Kumki 2 stands on its own from the original 2012 film—no need to catch up. The movie skips romance and focuses on the bond between Bhoomi and Nila.

With Shritha Rao, Andrews, Akash, Harish Peradi, and Srinath joining the cast, it's set for a November 14 release—right on Children's Day—making it perfect for families who love nature adventures.

Plus, there's fresh music from Nivas K Prasanna and some beautiful cinematography by M Sukumar.