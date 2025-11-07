'SSMB29' is currently in production

'SSMB 29': Prithviraj Sukumaran gives Doctor Octopus vibes in first-look

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:56 pm Nov 07, 202512:56 pm

What's the story

Renowned director SS Rajamouli praised actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for his performance as the villain Kumbha in the upcoming film SSMB29 as he dropped the actor's first look. The director took to social media to express his admiration, saying, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I've ever known."