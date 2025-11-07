'SSMB 29': Prithviraj Sukumaran gives Doctor Octopus vibes in first-look
Renowned director SS Rajamouli praised actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for his performance as the villain Kumbha in the upcoming film SSMB29 as he dropped the actor's first look. The director took to social media to express his admiration, saying, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I've ever known."
Rajamouli further added, "Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying." He also thanked Sukumaran for "slipping into his chair... literally." The image suggests that Sukumaran's character is an evil mastermind who has robotic arms (quite like Marvel's Doctor Octopus).
Title reveal event on November 15
The reveal comes ahead of the Globetrotter Event, where SSMB29's official title will be revealed. Scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, the event is being eagerly awaited by fans. SS Karthikeya, a key figure in the film's production, shared on social media, "The time is near... what better place to celebrate this big moment than at the heart of TELUGU CINEMA?"
About 'SSMB29'
Apart from Sukumaran, SSMB29 also stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pivotal roles. This project marks Rajamouli's next big venture after the massive success of RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The team has yet to reveal the looks for Babu and Chopra Jonas.