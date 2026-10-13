Halle Berry's 13-year-old son to testify against her?
What's the story
Hollywood star Halle Berry's son Maceo, 13, is reportedly eager to testify in court for custody hearings. His father, actor Olivier Martinez, has revealed this in new court documents. Martinez said that their son wants to share his side of the story during the proceedings. "He should have the opportunity to have his voice heard regarding what he experienced that night," the actor wrote in the latest filing, per People.
Legal concerns
Martinez fears Berry might stop Maceo from testifying
Martinez expressed concern that Berry might try to stop their son from testifying.
He said he fears this could discourage Maceo from reporting any future problems or potential abuse.
"I am the parent who wants the truth to come out. I am the parent who does not want to suppress Maceo's voice," Martinez stated in court documents.
Child's apprehension
Maceo is 'worried' therapists won't believe him
Martinez also revealed that Maceo is worried about not being believed by therapists.
"He explained to me that he has complained to therapists in the past about his mother being physical with him, and that these people either downplay or dismiss his concerns," Martinez claimed.
"He already feels that people are prone to dismiss any concerns he has about Petitioner."
Ongoing dispute
Restraining order against Berry was granted by the judge
The custody battle between Berry and Martinez began earlier this month when the latter filed a temporary restraining order against the Catwoman actor.
He alleged that their son had called him to report an alleged physical attack by Berry.
In response, Berry's lawyer called the filing "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."
The judge granted Martinez's request for a temporary restraining order covering both him and Maceo.
Family support
Berry's daughter has defended her in court
Berry's 18-year-old daughter Nahla has filed a declaration in court defending her mother.
She described Berry as a "loving and devoted parent" who is "warm, supportive, and deeply involved."
Nahla said she has never witnessed any physical abuse by her mother toward Maceo.
However, she did claim that Martinez physically assaulted her father, Gabriel Aubry, in their driveway when she was younger.