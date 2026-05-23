'Mad For Each Other' premiered March 15 featuring 10 couples
Entertainment
Mad For Each Other premiered on March 15, 2026 and is streaming on JioHotstar, bringing together 10 celebrity couples for a 70-day stay in a fancy villa.
Hosted by Sreemukhi and judged by Anil Ravipudi, Radha, and Laya, the show promises drama and emotional challenges as couples tackle tasks testing their relationships.
Fresh premise but sluggish debut
The idea, seeing if love survives pressure, is fresh for Indian reality TV. Couples like Nookaraju-Asiya and Emmanuel-Madhuri face tasks meant to test trust and communication.
Despite an impressive IMDb rating of 7.9, the debut episode feels slow with repetitive challenges and not much chemistry between pairs.
Overall: interesting premise but needs more energy to keep viewers hooked.