Madhur Bhandarkar announces film on Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has announced his next project, a biopic on Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, titled Syama - The Missing Chapter (working title). The film will explore Mukherjee's political journey and ideological beliefs. It will be produced by Bhandarkar's Bhandarkar Entertainment and Aditya Kumar Halwasiya's banner AKH Ventures.
Plot details
What the film will focus on
The film will delve into Mukherjee's political journey, his ideological differences with the government, and his resignation from the Cabinet.
It will also cover his role in founding the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, his 1953 campaign against the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir, and the circumstances of his death in detention, per Bollywood Hungama.
Producer's statement
'Syama' will inspire a new generation'
Halwasiya said in a statement, "Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life is a powerful reminder that true leadership lies in courage, conviction and service to the nation."
He added, "Through Syama, we aim to bring his remarkable journey to the screen and inspire a new generation to discover our history, embrace our heritage and understand the values that help shape our nation's future."
Director's insight
'It's challenging and demanding'
Bhandarkar, known for his National Award-winning films like Chandni Bar and Page 3, said, "Exploring Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life for the first time as a filmmaker is both a challenge and demanding."
"Through Syama, I hope to bring an important chapter of India's history to the screen with honesty, sensitivity and a fresh perspective."
The film will go on floors next year.