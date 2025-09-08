Next Article
Madras HC halts 'GBU' from using Ilaiyaraaja's classic songs
The Madras High Court has put a temporary stop on Mythri Movie Makers from using three classic Ilaiyaraaja songs in their upcoming Ajith Kumar film, Good Bad Ugly.
The court's order follows claims from Ilaiyaraaja that the production house used his tracks—Otha Ruba Tharen (1996), Ilamai Idho Idho (1982), and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi (1986)—without his permission.
Court agreed with composer's claims
Ilaiyaraaja took legal action, saying Mythri Movie Makers never got his okay to use these songs, which he says is a clear copyright violation.
The court agreed, pointing out that the company couldn't prove they had proper rights.
Until things get sorted out legally, GBU can't feature any of these tracks—a reminder that even big productions need to respect artists' rights.