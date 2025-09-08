'Alien Earth': Adarsh Gourav reveals how he became a child

Workshops, kids' shows, and more: How he prepped for role

Gourav joined workshops in Bangkok led by child psychologist April, where he got hands-on with drawing and clay modeling to tap into his inner kid.

He also watched children's shows like HiHo Kids to see how kids think and feel.

Reflecting on the experience, he shared, "It was unlike anything I've ever done before—it was an enriching experience that taught me to let go of control."