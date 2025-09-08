'Alien Earth': Adarsh Gourav reveals how he became a child
Adarsh Gourav, who made waves with The White Tiger, just took on a wild new challenge in Noah Hawley's Alien Earth, based on Ridley Scott's iconic franchise—the first TV show in the legendary Alien franchise.
Playing Slightly, a synthetic child in the 22nd century, Gourav went all-in to get into the mindset of a 10-year-old.
Workshops, kids' shows, and more: How he prepped for role
Gourav joined workshops in Bangkok led by child psychologist April, where he got hands-on with drawing and clay modeling to tap into his inner kid.
He also watched children's shows like HiHo Kids to see how kids think and feel.
Reflecting on the experience, he shared, "It was unlike anything I've ever done before—it was an enriching experience that taught me to let go of control."
After 'The White Tiger,' international breakthrough with 'Alien Earth'
Starting out with My Name Is Khan back in 2010 and training at The Drama School Mumbai, Gourav's big break came with Netflix's The White Tiger (2021), earning him BAFTA and Independent Spirit nominations.
After more than 150 auditions, landing Alien Earth is a huge international milestone—now streaming on Hulu and FX in the US, and on JioHotstar and Disney+ in India.