Honey Singh's plea to postpone Cyber Cell appearance denied
What's the story
The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has denied rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's plea to postpone his questioning in the alleged objectionable remarks case. The singer had requested to appear for questioning on October 22 instead of Friday, October 16, reported ANI. However, the Cyber Cell has refused this request.
Repeated summons
Singh has been summoned thrice
Singh has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell thrice but he didn't appear for questioning.
He failed to show up on October 5 and had asked for more time from the Cyber Cell.
The latest summons was issued for Friday.
A senior official from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell stated that if Singh doesn't appear this time, they may start issuing a Look Out Circular against him.
Controversy details
What are the allegations against Singh?
The rapper is facing allegations for making objectionable remarks during a performance in Delhi earlier this year.
He had said, "Delhi's cold! It's really fun to do it in the car in this cold."
"Have sex in the car, in Delhi winter. Use condoms, guys, please. Play it safe."
Following these comments, a complaint was filed with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, and Singh was summoned for questioning.
Apology issued
Singh issued clarification after his comments went viral
After the incident, Singh took to social media to clarify his comments.
He stated that his intention was never to hurt or offend anyone.
"A video of mine has been going viral on Instagram since morning, edited in a way that's offended many people," he wrote.
"I want to tell you the whole story."
He claimed he wanted to give a message in a language the Gen Z would understand.
Previous issues
Controversy over derogatory song
This isn't the first time Singh has found himself in a controversy.
In May this year, the Delhi High Court asked him to file an affidavit after Hindu Shakti Dal alleged that he sang an objectionable track during his performance at Indira Gandhi Stadium in 2025.
The court later ordered the Central Government to remove URLs of the song Volume 1 from all social media platforms, calling it obscene and derogatory toward women.