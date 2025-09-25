Next Article
'Mahavatar Narsimha' becomes highest-grossing Indian animated film ever
Entertainment
"Mahavatar Narsimha," released on August 25, 2025, just made history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated movie ever.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by Hombale Films, it pulled in ₹169 crore at the Hindi box office, despite facing competition from big titles like "Son of Sardaar 2" over an eight-week run.
Streaming now on Netflix
The film kicked off with ₹30 crore in its first week and crossed ₹100 crore by week three, holding strong despite competition from "War 2" and "Coolie."
With a total of ₹169 crore in India and nearly ₹295 crore worldwide, it's now also the third biggest Hindi film of 2025.
If you missed it in theaters, you can catch it streaming on Netflix.