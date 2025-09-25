'Mahavatar Narsimha' becomes highest-grossing Indian animated film ever

Streaming now on Netflix

The film kicked off with ₹30 crore in its first week and crossed ₹100 crore by week three, holding strong despite competition from "War 2" and "Coolie."

With a total of ₹169 crore in India and nearly ₹295 crore worldwide, it's now also the third biggest Hindi film of 2025.

If you missed it in theaters, you can catch it streaming on Netflix.