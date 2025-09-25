Next Article
Kimmel's return: 'I never meant to downplay tragedy' (but)
Jimmy Kimmel is back on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a brief suspension for his comments about Charlie Kirk's death.
In his first show back (September 23, 2025), he clarified he never meant to downplay the tragedy or blame any group, and offered condolences to those affected.
Still, not everyone was satisfied with his response.
Kolvet's take on Kimmel's response
Andrew Kolvet, producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, said on Fox News that Kimmel should have clearly apologized and distanced himself from any negative implications about conservatives—adding that without a clear apology, healing as a nation is difficult.
Because of the ongoing backlash, major broadcasters like Nexstar and Sinclair are still not airing Kimmel's show in some areas, even though it's back on ABC.