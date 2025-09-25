'Hera Pheri' was scene-by-scene remake of this Malayalam film: Director

Priyadarshan's thoughts on South-to-Hindi remakes

According to Priyadarshan, many South-to-Hindi remakes miss the mark because they don't add enough local flavor. He pointed out Bhool Bhulaiyaa as an example where adapting to Hindi sensibilities worked well.

He also prefers not to show actors the original film, so they bring their own style instead of copying performances.

Priyadarshan added that sequels are usually made for commercial reasons and often shaped by audience hype after a hit movie.