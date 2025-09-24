Next Article
Karisma's kids vs stepmother Priya: Sunjay's ₹30,000cr estate battle
Entertainment
Sunjay Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan (from his first marriage with Karisma Kapoor), have, through their mother as legal guardian, taken their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur to court, alleging she forged their late father's will to cut them out of his massive ₹30,000 crore estate.
Other developments in the case
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay's mother have joined the legal fight, questioning the validity of the will and who controls the assets.
The court has told Priya to list all of Sunjay's properties. Priya wants these details kept private for cybersecurity reasons and has agreed to hand them over in a sealed envelope.
The next hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.