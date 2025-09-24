Next Article
Emma Watson reveals how she learned to ride bicycle
Emma Watson just shared the story behind her six-month driving ban on Jay Shetty's podcast.
After a speeding incident in July 2024 pushed her over the nine-point limit, she found herself banned—and joked about how her "shame" suddenly became global news.
Reflections on life, driving, and the unexpected
Watson, who hasn't been in a movie since 2019's Little Women, admitted that insurance rules on film sets meant she barely drove for years.
Now, after stepping back from acting, she's learning to handle everyday stuff—like riding a bicycle (a habit she picked up even before the ban).
Her chat with Shetty included candid reflections about how life can take unexpected turns and keep you humble.