'Two Much': Salman-Aamir reunite after 20 years on Kajol's show Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan just reunited on screen for the first time in two decades, kicking off the new talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

Set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 25, the premiere had both stars swapping fun stories—including how Aamir was unsure about Salman at first but quickly changed his mind over dinner.