'Pulli' OTT release date is here
Entertainment
Missed "Pulli" in theaters? No worries—Dev Mohan's Malayalam thriller is dropping on Manorama Max this September 27.
The film didn't make much noise at the box office after its December release, but it's getting a second shot online.
First-time director Jiju Ashokan leads a cast that also features Indrans and Sreejith Ravi.
Plot, cast, and crew
"Pulli" follows Stephen as he breaks out of jail, setting off a tense police chase.
With Binu Kurian behind the camera and music by Bijipal, the movie brings some solid production vibes.
Manorama Max has been bulking up its Malayalam film selection lately, adding titles like "Police Day," "Flask," "Najassu," and "Kadhikan" to the mix.