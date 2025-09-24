Ajay Devgn's touching post for 'legend' Mohanlal after NFA win
Ajay Devgn gave a heartfelt shoutout to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards.
The honor, India's top film award, celebrates a lifetime of cinematic achievement—this year also saw Shah Rukh Khan win Best Actor for Jawan.
Mohanlal joins the ranks of legends
Mohanlal, now 65, described himself as "the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state" to receive this award, after Adoor Gopalakrishnan.
President Droupadi Murmu presented him with the prize in New Delhi.
Industry stars like Ram Charan called him a "legend," joining in celebrating his legacy.
Regional cinema's national impact
Devgn summed up what many felt: "Sharing the screen with you has been a privilege. Your work has carried Malayalam cinema far and wide."
Mohanlal dedicated his win to his home industry, calling it "a collective honor and responsibility"—reminding everyone how regional films shape India's movie scene.