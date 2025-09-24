Madras HC asks Ilaiyaraaja to add Sony Music to GBU

The next hearing is set for October 16

Sony Music claims it owns rights to the first song, while another label claims it owns the second, and a third label has indicated it will file a claim for the third song.

The court blocked GBU from being shown or distributed with these tracks on September 9, even after producers argued Ilaiyaraaja didn't have all the paperwork.

Because of this fight, Netflix pulled GBU for a bit but brought it back after swapping out the songs.

The next hearing is set for October 16, so stay tuned—music rights are clearly a big deal in streaming these days.