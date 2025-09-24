Next Article
Jimmy Kimmel returns after week-long suspension, addresses 'offensive' remarks
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel is back on his late-night show after a week-long suspension by Disney, following remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
On his return, Kimmel expressed regret for any unintended offense his comments may have caused and emphasized the value of free speech, earning strong applause from his audience.
Trump's reaction, FCC chairman's push to drop show
Kimmel's comeback sparked political drama—former President Trump suggested ABC could face legal trouble, while FCC Chairman Brendan Carr pushed affiliates to drop the show.
Even with 23% of US households missing out due to preemptions, Kimmel thanked both supporters and critics for defending his right to speak freely, keeping the conversation about media rights front and center.