'Sunny Sanskari' cast to promote film on 'Bigg Boss 19'
Varun Dhawan just confirmed on X that he and the full cast of his upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, will be joining Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar.
"Full team is coming on big boss #varunsays," he shared, making it official.
More about the film and the reality show
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a Hindi rom-com starring Varun and Janhvi Kapoor, with Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf also in the mix. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it's set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025.
Bigg Boss 19—airing on COLORS and JioHotstar—is known for giving celebs a fun stage to plug their new projects during Weekend Ka Vaar.
Varun Dhawan continues this trend
Bigg Boss has a solid track record of hosting stars for promos—Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta recently showed up to talk about The Trial Season 2.
Varun bringing his whole crew keeps that tradition alive this season.