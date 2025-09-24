'Alien Earth' Season 2 possibilities: New threats, corporate clashes Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Fans are waiting to hear if Alien Earth will return for a second season.

Creator Noah Hawley and the cast have teased possible storylines involving Prodigy's hybrid chaos and new alien threats, but FX Networks hasn't given the green light yet.

Whether we get more episodes depends on how well Season 1 did with viewers.