'Alice in Borderland' S03 drops on Netflix tomorrow: How to watch
Entertainment
"Alice in Borderland" is back after almost three years!
Season 3 drops on Netflix worldwide September 25, 2025, bringing Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) and Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) back into the wild world of deadly games.
You can binge it as soon as it goes live—3:00am ET/12:00am PT in the US, and at local times everywhere.
New season, new plot twists
This time, there are only six episodes—down from previous seasons.
Director Shinsuke Sato is taking the story beyond the manga with a brand-new plot: Usagi and Arisu get pulled back into the games with their memories wiped clean.
Get ready for new challenges as they fight to survive all over again.