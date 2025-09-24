Zubeen Garg's wife stands by manager amid trolling; SIT formed Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, 52, tragically died last week in a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

His wife Garima has stood by his manager Siddharth Sarma, asking for him to be cleared of allegations and for all FIRs against him to be withdrawn.

With online trolling and abuse targeting Garima, many fans are urging people to show respect and remember Zubeen for his music.

Meanwhile, Assam's Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the circumstances of Zubeen's death.