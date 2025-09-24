Box office: 'Son of Sardaar 2' struggles to impress

Looking at film in numbers

The film kicked off with ₹7.25cr on day one and wrapped up week one at ₹33cr.

But buzz faded fast—second week earnings dropped to ₹12.25cr and by week three, just ₹0.87cr came in.

Total India collection stands at ₹46.82cr (₹65.75cr worldwide), showing how tough competition and mixed reviews made it hard for this sequel to stick around in cinemas.