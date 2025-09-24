Next Article
Box office: 'Son of Sardaar 2' struggles to impress
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, released August 1, didn't perform as expected. Despite a strong start, it saw its collections drop quickly.
If you missed it in theaters, it's landing on Netflix September 26.
Looking at film in numbers
The film kicked off with ₹7.25cr on day one and wrapped up week one at ₹33cr.
But buzz faded fast—second week earnings dropped to ₹12.25cr and by week three, just ₹0.87cr came in.
Total India collection stands at ₹46.82cr (₹65.75cr worldwide), showing how tough competition and mixed reviews made it hard for this sequel to stick around in cinemas.