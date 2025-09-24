Jimmy Kimmel responds to Trump's threat to pull 'JKL' airing

ABC announced on September 22 that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return on September 23, but big broadcasters Sinclair and Nexstar said they wouldn't air it unless Kimmel apologized and donated to Kirk's family and Turning Point USA. In response, Kimmel called Carr's threats "not a particularly intelligent threat to make in public" and said they go against free speech. He even joked with a fake Disney statement about reactivating Disney+ and Hulu .

Former President Trump calls 'JKL' biased and unpopular

Kimmel also poked fun at Carr for once calling political satire "one of the oldest and most important forms of free speech."

Meanwhile, former President Trump jumped in online to call the show biased and unpopular—but Kimmel fired back about his ratings and pointed out that Trump had already tried (and failed) to cancel him before.

The whole thing highlights just how tense things are between politics and late-night TV right now.