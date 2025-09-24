Jimmy Kimmel responds to Trump's threat to pull 'JKL' airing
Jimmy Kimmel isn't staying quiet after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened ABC over his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, getting suspended.
The pause happened after Kimmel's comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which Carr called "some of the sickest conduct possible" and warned could bring regulatory trouble for ABC.
Kimmel mocks Carr's threat, jokes about Disney+ reinstating streaming service
ABC announced on September 22 that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return on September 23, but big broadcasters Sinclair and Nexstar said they wouldn't air it unless Kimmel apologized and donated to Kirk's family and Turning Point USA.
In response, Kimmel called Carr's threats "not a particularly intelligent threat to make in public" and said they go against free speech.
He even joked with a fake Disney statement about reactivating Disney+ and Hulu.
Former President Trump calls 'JKL' biased and unpopular
Kimmel also poked fun at Carr for once calling political satire "one of the oldest and most important forms of free speech."
Meanwhile, former President Trump jumped in online to call the show biased and unpopular—but Kimmel fired back about his ratings and pointed out that Trump had already tried (and failed) to cancel him before.
The whole thing highlights just how tense things are between politics and late-night TV right now.