'Mahavatar Narsimha' overtakes 'Bang Bang!' as 53rd biggest Hindi hit
What's the story
Ashwin Kumar's animated mythological movie, Mahavatar Narsimha, has surpassed Hrithik Roshan's Bang Bang! at the box office. The film's Hindi version has reportedly earned ₹176.25cr in 32 days, making it the 53rd biggest Hindi grosser ever, per Sacnilk. This achievement underscores the enduring appeal of mythological storytelling and its potential to perform well against star-driven spectacles.
Box office battle
'Mahavatar Narsimha' vs 'Bang Bang!'
The Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha has surpassed Roshan and Katrina Kaif's 2014 blockbuster Bang Bang!, which earned ₹174.51cr in its lifetime run. The new film, which narrates the story of Hiranyakashyap, Prahlad, and Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar, has resonated with audiences despite facing tough competition from big releases like Coolie, War 2, and Saiyaara.
Box office journey
'Mahavatar Narsimha's impressive run
The Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha opened with ₹29cr in its first week. The film's collections soared in the second week, adding a whopping ₹50cr to its total. The movie also became the first Indian animated feature to cross ₹300 crore worldwide. The film's remarkable success marks a career-defining moment for director Kumar and serves as the launchpad for the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, which is planned to span seven films in total.