'Mera Yaar Bajrangi': Ravi Kishan's devotional drama locks release date

The film is not just a religious story but focuses on the relationship between a bhakt (devotee) and Bhagwan (God).

A source close to the project told IANS, "It's just not a religious film; it's about the relationship between a Bhakt and Bhagwan."

"In today's time, when everyone is looking for a true friend, what if Bajrang Bali himself becomes your yaar? That's the emotion behind this film."