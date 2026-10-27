'Mera Yaar Bajrangi': Ravi Kishan's devotional drama locks release date
What's the story
Mahaveer Jain Films has announced the title and release date of its upcoming devotional drama to be Mera Yaar Bajrangi - Dosti Ho Toh Aisi. The film, starring Ravi Kishan, will hit theaters on Diwali 2027. The announcement was accompanied by a poster featuring a divine fist bump between a common man and Bajrang Bali, symbolizing their friendship.
Film's theme
More about the film's storyline
The film is not just a religious story but focuses on the relationship between a bhakt (devotee) and Bhagwan (God).
A source close to the project told IANS, "It's just not a religious film; it's about the relationship between a Bhakt and Bhagwan."
"In today's time, when everyone is looking for a true friend, what if Bajrang Bali himself becomes your yaar? That's the emotion behind this film."
Character details
Kishan to play common man from the heartland
Kishan, who has been on a successful run with both OTT and theatrical releases, will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as a devout, naive, common man from the heartland.
The film is written and directed by Amit Aarryan and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films in association with Ratpack Stories.
Mera Yaar Bajrangi is expected to create a buzz with its unique storyline and engaging characters.