Mahaveer Jain Films to present Kannada sci-fi thriller 'Lambodhara 2.0'
What's the story
Mahaveer Jain Films will present the Kannada sci-fi social thriller Lambodhara 2.0, directed by Simple Suni. The film will release in cinemas on November 20 in both Kannada and Hindi, reported Bollywood Hungama. The first look will be unveiled on Wednesday (October 14).
Film's theme
What is the movie about?
Lambodhara 2.0, set in a world increasingly ruled by AI, raises an interesting question: Can technology actually make human beings happy?
The film reportedly blends suspense, humor, and entertainment to explore the intersection of AI, human emotions, and free will.
It stars Kunal Kapoor, Saachi Bindra, and debutant Anil Shetty.
One of the most intriguing aspects of Lambodhara 2.0 is its inclusion of a real humanoid robot named JIA, which raises excitement for the project.
Production highlights
Other films being produced by Mahaveer Jain
Apart from Lambodhara 2.0, producer Mahaveer Jain has an interesting slate of films lined up.
He is co-producing Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Rajshri Productions, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
He has also announced RamBola, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi of Hanuman Ansh fame.
Another exciting project is Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan and scheduled for a February 12 release next year.