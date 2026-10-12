Mahaveer Jain Films to present Kannada sci-fi thriller 'Lambodhara 2.0'

Apart from Lambodhara 2.0, producer Mahaveer Jain has an interesting slate of films lined up.

He is co-producing Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Rajshri Productions, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

He has also announced RamBola, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi of Hanuman Ansh fame.

Another exciting project is Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan and scheduled for a February 12 release next year.