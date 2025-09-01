'Mahavtar Narsimha' is now 2025's third-biggest Hindi hit
Ashwin Kumar's much-loved animated film Mahavtar Narsimha has emerged as a major success at the Hindi box office. The movie has grossed ₹183.79cr in 38 days, surpassing Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 (₹183.38cr), reported Times of India. This achievement makes it the third biggest Hindi hit of 2025 so far.
The film's success is particularly impressive given that animated movies are usually seen as a niche genre in India. Mahavtar Narsimha's victory over a mainstream masala entertainer from one of Bollywood's most successful franchises is a testament to its compelling storytelling and emotional resonance. The film initially opened slowly but soon picked up momentum due to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, leading to increased collections.
What sets Mahavtar Narsimha apart is its unique storytelling that combines mythology with relatable emotions. The film appealed to a wide range of audiences, from parents taking their children to watch it for its moral lessons on good versus evil, to adults who were drawn in by the film's emotional depth. Even after major releases like Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2, the film continued to perform well at the box office.
With its impressive box office performance, Mahavtar Narsimha has set a new benchmark for Indian animation films. It is now only behind Saiyaara and Chhaava among Hindi films this year. The film's success could pave the way for more ambitious animated projects in Bollywood. The overall collection of Mahavatar Narasimha across languages stands at ₹244.29cr and if the trend continues, it will also become the first animation film to cross the ₹250cr mark.