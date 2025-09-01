'In 2-3 years...': Nag Ashwin shares update on 'Kalki 2'
What's the story
Director Nag Ashwin has spoken about the upcoming sequel to his acclaimed film, Kalki 2898 AD. The film, released in 2024, starred Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. In a recent podcast, Ashwin said many factors are connected to the sequel's production. "The actors have to come together. Some of the pre-visualized sequences and action sequences are much bigger." "I don't have an exact answer. Everyone is busy."
Production timeline
First part featured these actors
Ashwin further explained that while the shooting of Kalki 2 will take time, the post-production process usually takes even longer. He said, "Hopefully in another 2 or 3 years, that's what I think," indicating that fans may have to wait a little longer to see the sequel on screen. The first part also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles and was produced by Ashwini Dutt.
Ashwin's previous updates
Next part to focus on Karna and Ashwatthama
Earlier, in April 2025, Ashwin spoke about the storyline. "The writing process is nearing completion. Since the first part was such a big hit, we are making key changes and writing the sequel originally." "We are not in a hurry." He also said that Kalki 2 will explore the arcs of Karna and Ashwatthama in greater depth.