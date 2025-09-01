Box office collection: 'Param Sundari' beats 'Emergency' in 3 days
"Param Sundari," a new romantic comedy from Tushar Jalota, has made a splash at the box office, pulling in ₹26.75 crore just three days after its August 29, 2025, release.
It's already outperformed "Emergency" and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, who reportedly took home hefty paychecks—Malhotra with ₹10-12 crore and Kapoor with ₹4-5 crore.
Supporting actors and OTT details
Supporting actors did well too: Sanjay Kapoor earned ₹50 lakh and Manjot Singh got ₹25 lakh.
The movie's South Indian vibe has people comparing it to "Chennai Express," which Malhotra sees as a compliment.
Kapoor points out her character is half-Tamilian, half-Malayali, and emphasizes the distinctiveness of South Indian cultures.
If you miss it in theaters, "Param Sundari" will be on Prime Video in October 2025, about eight weeks after its theatrical release.