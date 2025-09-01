Daniel Radcliffe's surprising career moves that fans love

Daniel Radcliffe , who is known all over the world for playing Harry Potter, has entered the OTT era with a bang. Taking on roles and projects as far removed from Hogwarts as possible, he has successfully redefined his career. Here's how he did it. From his choices to how OTT platforms have changed the game for him, here's what we found.

#1 Diverse role selection Radcliffe's decision to pick a diverse range of roles has been instrumental in reinventing his career. By choosing characters that are poles apart from Harry Potter, he proved his versatility as an actor. Playing a tech mogul in Miracle Workers to a man with guns bolted to his hands in Guns Akimbo, these roles have opened him up to different genres and narratives, appealing to a wider audience.

#2 Embracing indie projects Apart from mainstream films, Radcliffe has been quite active in the independent circuit. These films usually give more freedom and unique storylines than a big-budget movie. By doing indies like Swiss Army Man and Horns, Radcliffe proved he is willing to take risks and challenge himself artistically. This only established him further as a versatile performer.

#3 Leveraging OTT platforms OTT platforms have been instrumental in Radcliffe's career reinvention. With the emergence of services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, actors can go global without being dependent on the box office. Radcliffe's participation in shows like Miracle Workers emphasizes how OTT allows trying episodic storytelling formats while retaining viewer engagement over long periods.`