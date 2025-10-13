Mahesh Narayan to helm survival thriller 'Bombay High'

Film focuses on real-life stories of survival

Bombay High isn't just another disaster movie—it explores true stories of survival, rescue missions by India's Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force, and how families were impacted.

With Anubhav Chopra writing and Karan Paramjit Sharma's concept, it aims to honor real-life heroes while sparking conversations about offshore safety.

If you're into gripping true stories or want to see how Indian cinema handles real events with heart, this one's worth keeping an eye on.