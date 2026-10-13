'Rise and Fall 2': Wildcards, Tej Pratap's exit alters dynamics
What's the story
The reality show Rise and Fall Season 2 has undergone a major transformation with the introduction of three wildcard contestants and the unexpected exit of politician Tej Pratap Yadav. Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, the show has been rife with surprises. The makers have roped in TV star Jashwanth Bopanna, content creator Rishabh Jaiswal, and actor Sonam Malik as wildcard contestants. Jaiswal has entered the Penthouse; Jashwanth and Sonam have been placed in the Basement.
Departure
Tej Pratap Yadav exits show due to legal obligations
In another significant development, Tej Pratap Yadav has exited Rise and Fall 2 before completing his journey.
His departure was announced by host Sehwag, who revealed that the politician had to leave due to certain legal obligations.
The announcement shifted the mood inside the Tower, since contestants had earlier been told there would be no elimination from the Basement that week despite several nominations.
Emotional goodbye
Yadav sought blessings from Swara Bhasker before leaving
Before leaving, Yadav sought blessings from actor Swara Bhasker and told her she reminded him of his mother.
Sehwag also arranged a call with his parents, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, which turned serious when Yadav asked after his father's health.
The conversation made him visibly emotional.
Meanwhile, produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 streams free on Prime Video with new episodes dropping daily at noon.