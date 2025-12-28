Malayalam sensation 'Eko' to hit Netflix on December 31
What's the story
The Malayalam mystery thriller Eko, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, will make its digital debut on Netflix on December 31. The film, which was released in theaters on November 21 with minimal pre-release buzz, gradually gained immense popularity through positive word-of-mouth. It will be available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
Box office success
'Eko' achieved over ₹50cr at the box office
Eko has reportedly collected over ₹50 crore at the box office, making it one of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. This achievement is remarkable considering its estimated budget of around ₹5 crore. The film's gradual tension-building through mood, visual imagery, and character interactions has been appreciated by audiences.
Cast and plot
'Eko' features an ensemble cast and a unique storyline
Eko stars Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Ashokan, and Binu Pappu. The film revolves around a small group of people living in isolation and explores themes of fear, confinement, and identity. The cinematography is by Bahul Ramesh, while the music is by Mujeeb Majeed.