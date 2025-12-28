Malayalam sensation 'Eko' to hit Netflix on December 31

Box office success

'Eko' achieved over ₹50cr at the box office

Eko has reportedly collected over ₹50 crore at the box office, making it one of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. This achievement is remarkable considering its estimated budget of around ₹5 crore. The film's gradual tension-building through mood, visual imagery, and character interactions has been appreciated by audiences.