Man arrested with firearms; Tiger Shroff firing link suspected

The police received a tip-off about four men arriving at the Municipal Industrial Estate on KK Marg in Agripada, Mumbai, with illegal firearms and ammunition.

A trap was laid, and around 12:35am, the police spotted the suspects.

As they tried to apprehend them, the accused allegedly attempted to overpower the officers and flee.

The police used mild force to catch Landge while the other three managed to escape, reported Indian Express.