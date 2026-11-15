Man arrested with firearms; Tiger Shroff firing link suspected
What's the story
In a significant development, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 2 has arrested a man named Ganesh Landge (31) for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges. The police suspect Landge may be linked to the recent firing incident that targeted actor Tiger Shroff's car. A separate FIR has been registered against Landge at Antop Hill Police Station as they investigate his possible connection to the case.
Arrest details
How was Langde caught?
The police received a tip-off about four men arriving at the Municipal Industrial Estate on KK Marg in Agripada, Mumbai, with illegal firearms and ammunition.
A trap was laid, and around 12:35am, the police spotted the suspects.
As they tried to apprehend them, the accused allegedly attempted to overpower the officers and flee.
The police used mild force to catch Landge while the other three managed to escape, reported Indian Express.
Investigation underway
Landge has a past criminal offense
During questioning, Landge allegedly could not produce a valid license for the firearms or explain where he got them from or who he was going to give them to.
He identified his three companions as Amar, Wasim, and one unidentified person.
The court has reportedly granted police custody of Landge till November 16.
The police have confirmed that Landge has a past criminal offense and are currently verifying his connection to the Shroff firing case.
Case details
Shroff was attacked in October
The firing incident occurred on October 18 when two assailants fired at least five rounds at Shroff's car from close range as he was leaving a ground in Juhu after playing football.
The assailants, Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar, fled on a motorcycle ridden by their companion Rehan Ansari.
Although Shroff escaped unhurt, his driver and a vlogger sustained injuries.
Ansari and the alleged shooters were later arrested at Kota railway station while traveling on the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express.