Man goes missing for weeks, found dead in hospital

Family seeks accountability for how his case was handled

Lama had run a restaurant in Kuwait before being deported due to serious health issues caused by methanol poisoning. He arrived at Kochi airport last October, but never made it home.

His wife Rini reported him missing days later. Police eventually found him disoriented and sent him unsupervised to a hospital, where he disappeared again.

Weeks later, severely decomposed remains were identified as Lama through DNA testing. His family now alleges negligence by both police and hospital staff and is seeking accountability for how his case was handled.