Man goes missing for weeks, found dead in hospital
Suraj Lama, a 58-year-old from Bengaluru, was quietly cremated in Kochi after his sudden and mysterious death.
His family—who had reported him missing after he landed back in India—finally got closure when the Kerala High Court ordered the hospital to release his body so last rites could be performed.
Family seeks accountability for how his case was handled
Lama had run a restaurant in Kuwait before being deported due to serious health issues caused by methanol poisoning. He arrived at Kochi airport last October, but never made it home.
His wife Rini reported him missing days later. Police eventually found him disoriented and sent him unsupervised to a hospital, where he disappeared again.
Weeks later, severely decomposed remains were identified as Lama through DNA testing. His family now alleges negligence by both police and hospital staff and is seeking accountability for how his case was handled.