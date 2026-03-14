Mani Ratnam, Sai Pallavi to collaborate for 1st time
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi is reuniting with director Mani Ratnam for their second film together, and this time, Sai Pallavi is joining the duo for her first project with both of them.
The announcement dropped during a recent interview, and the film is reported to be co-produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.
Sethupathi teased 'something completely different' from their last collaboration
Sethupathi teased that they're working on "something completely different" from their last collaboration, adding he still feels "so alive" in front of the camera.
With Sai Pallavi making her debut in a Mani Ratnam movie and the buzz around it being a romantic drama, this project has fans genuinely curious, especially since both stars have packed schedules but are making time for something special.