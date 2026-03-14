Mani Ratnam, Sai Pallavi to collaborate for 1st time

Sethupathi teased 'something completely different' from their last collaboration

Sethupathi teased that they're working on "something completely different" from their last collaboration, adding he still feels "so alive" in front of the camera.

With Sai Pallavi making her debut in a Mani Ratnam movie and the buzz around it being a romantic drama, this project has fans genuinely curious, especially since both stars have packed schedules but are making time for something special.