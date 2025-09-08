Love isn't age-bound: Manoj Bajpayee is ready for romantic roles

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee (56) recently spoke to IANS about the possibility of doing a romantic role like most of his contemporaries. While he suggested that love isn't limited by age, he was clear about not wanting to play a 25-year-old in love with a 20-year-old. "I will personally not touch or take that kind of risk in this life," he said.

Role criteria What would make Bajpayee do a romantic role? Bajpayee, known for his performances in Gangs of Wasseypur and The Family Man, said he would consider a romantic role if the script is good and the character is "age-appropriate." He said, "If there is a very fine script which has a romantic story about two middle-aged people, why not."

Character preference Why he enjoys playing middle-class characters Bajpayee also spoke about his fondness for playing real-life, middle-class characters. He said these roles resonate with the audience and make acting a rich experience. "I enjoy doing these roles, I enjoy playing common people because I relate to them," he said. The actor revealed that he finds inspiration from everyday personalities, which adds authenticity to his performances.