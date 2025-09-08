Love isn't age-bound: Manoj Bajpayee is ready for romantic roles
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee (56) recently spoke to IANS about the possibility of doing a romantic role like most of his contemporaries. While he suggested that love isn't limited by age, he was clear about not wanting to play a 25-year-old in love with a 20-year-old. "I will personally not touch or take that kind of risk in this life," he said.
Role criteria
What would make Bajpayee do a romantic role?
Bajpayee, known for his performances in Gangs of Wasseypur and The Family Man, said he would consider a romantic role if the script is good and the character is "age-appropriate." He said, "If there is a very fine script which has a romantic story about two middle-aged people, why not."
Character preference
Why he enjoys playing middle-class characters
Bajpayee also spoke about his fondness for playing real-life, middle-class characters. He said these roles resonate with the audience and make acting a rich experience. "I enjoy doing these roles, I enjoy playing common people because I relate to them," he said. The actor revealed that he finds inspiration from everyday personalities, which adds authenticity to his performances.
Acting insights
Bajpayee on importance of observation in acting
Bajpayee also reminisced about his theater days, where he learned the importance of observation. He said, "Once I spoke to a director and I said, 'We can't be observing all the time...people will beat us up." The director responded, "Observation is such a big part of an actor's personality that even if he is not looking at someone, he is observing. So make it a part of your personality." Bajpayee will next be seen in Jugnuma, releasing on September 12.