Veteran Marathi actor Madhu Kambikar dies at 73
What's the story
Veteran Marathi actor and Lavani performer, Madhu Kambikar, passed away on Monday at the age of 73. She was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness. According to media reports, she breathed her last in Pune. News18 Marathi reported that Kambikar had been bedridden for several years after a stroke in 2016 during a Lavani performance at Yashwant Natya Mandir in Mumbai. May she rest in peace.
Health struggles
Kambikar suffered a stroke in 2016
Following the stroke, Kambikar was rushed to the makeup room and later diagnosed with paralysis on one side of her body.
Her health reportedly fluctuated over the years as she continued to receive treatment at home.
A recent photograph of the veteran Marathi actor lying in bed had also surfaced on social media, according to News18 Marathi.
Career highlights
Kambikar's contribution to Marathi cinema
Kambikar was known for her strong screen presence and dancing skills. She made a significant contribution to Marathi cinema and traditional Lavani performance.
One of her notable roles was in filmmaker Jabbar Patel's Ek Hota Vidushak, where she played the mother of Laxmikant Berde's character.
The film also featured her performance in traditional Lavani, a folk dance and musical form associated with Maharashtra.
Legacy
Her other works and achievements
Kambikar also worked with filmmaker and actor Dada Kondke in films like Yeu Ka Gharat and Mala Gheun Chala.
Her Lavani performances, including Bharla Abhaal Paasvi Pahuuna Gan Bai and Kutan Tumi Gela Hota Sanga Karbhari, remain associated with her legacy as a performer.
In 2018, she was honored with the Zee Chitra Gaurav Award. As she was unable to attend the ceremony, her daughter-in-law Sheetal Jadhav accepted it on her behalf.