Rani's 'Mardaani 3': 14 scenes modified; check final runtime

Rani Mukerji 's upcoming film Mardaani 3 is set to hit theaters on January 30. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) initially required several cuts and edits to the action thriller as per their guidelines. Subsequently, Yash Raj Films (YRF) requested additional voluntary cuts in 14 scenes. The cuts are in the range of 9-59 seconds.

Certification process 'Mardaani 3' undergoes changes for CBFC certification The film was initially scheduled to release on February 27. However, it was moved up and is now set to hit theaters in less than a week. To meet the new deadline, YRF completed the censor process on time. As part of this, CBFC asked for drug disclaimers and made several other changes. The movie was eventually passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on January 14, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Scene alterations 'Mardaani 3' edits include dialogue and visual modifications CBFC asked for the word "bachhi" to be changed to "ladki" in a scene involving sexual violence. The makers had to provide age proof of the actor involved to confirm she wasn't a minor. Visuals of a girl being slapped were altered, and derogatory terms were muted or replaced with appropriate words. Mardaani 3's new runtime is now approximately two hours and 10 minutes. CBFC approved these voluntary cuts on January 23.

