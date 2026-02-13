'Mardaani 3' feels like our baby: Director Minawala

New faces, new challenges for Shivani in 'Mardaani 3'

Mukerji returns as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy—Minawala asks, "Who better knows Shivani than her?" and says Rani "has lived Shivani Shivaji Roy."

This time, Shivani is investigating the disappearance of 93 girls, with new faces like Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad joining in.

Expect more challenges and resilience from Shivani; the film is the sequel to the 2019 film Mardaani 2 and the third installment in the franchise.