Markle posts rare family photos on Archie's 7th birthday

Sussexes prioritize grounded Montecito childhood

Since stepping back from royal life in 2020, Meghan and Harry have focused on giving Archie and Lilibet a down-to-earth childhood in Montecito.

Meghan has shared occasional glimpses about their everyday moments, like day dates with Archie.

Harry has shared that the kids' red hair comes from Princess Diana's side, the "Spencer gene," while Meghan says building a grounded life for them is what matters most.