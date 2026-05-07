Markle posts rare family photos on Archie's 7th birthday
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just marked Archie's seventh birthday with a sweet Instagram post, sharing two rarely seen family photos.
One shows Harry cuddling baby Archie, and the other captures Archie and his little sister Lilibet, both sporting their dad's signature red hair, walking together on a sunny beach near their California home.
Sussexes prioritize grounded Montecito childhood
Since stepping back from royal life in 2020, Meghan and Harry have focused on giving Archie and Lilibet a down-to-earth childhood in Montecito.
Meghan has shared occasional glimpses about their everyday moments, like day dates with Archie.
Harry has shared that the kids' red hair comes from Princess Diana's side, the "Spencer gene," while Meghan says building a grounded life for them is what matters most.