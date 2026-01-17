Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' teasers smash 1B views Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already making waves—its four character-focused teasers have racked up over a billion views online, with the majority on Instagram (over 500 million) and TikTok (over 100 million), and about 60 million on YouTube.

Released weekly in theaters before dropping online, the teasers are described by directors Anthony and Joe Russo as "stories" and "clues" with a more somber vibe and moments that highlight parenthood.

The film drops December 18, 2026.