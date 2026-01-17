Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' teasers smash 1B views
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already making waves—its four character-focused teasers have racked up over a billion views online, with the majority on Instagram (over 500 million) and TikTok (over 100 million), and about 60 million on YouTube.
Released weekly in theaters before dropping online, the teasers are described by directors Anthony and Joe Russo as "stories" and "clues" with a more somber vibe and moments that highlight parenthood.
The film drops December 18, 2026.
What's in the teasers?
Each teaser spotlights a different Marvel hero: Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) quietly caring for an infant, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reflecting on his daughter Love while praying to Odin, and X-Men legends Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen) playing chess as Professor X narrates.
The final teaser brings together Wakandan leaders Shuri and M'Baku with Namor—and even introduces The Thing from Fantastic Four. It's a rare crossover moment that's got fans buzzing.
Record-breaking hype
The numbers are wild—over 500 million views just on Instagram, another 100 million-plus on TikTok, and tens of millions more on YouTube.
All this excitement shows just how ready everyone is for the next epic Marvel crossover.