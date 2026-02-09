'Mary Kom' actor Sunil Thapa passes away at 68

Thapa's career and personal life

Thapa's career spanned modeling in Mumbai, professional football, photojournalism (he even covered Bhutan's coronation), and acting in over 300 Nepali movies—earning fame for roles like Rate Kaila in "Chino."

He also made his mark as the coach in "Mary Kom" and appeared in "The Family Man." Beyond acting, he led the Everest Film Academy.

He is survived by his wife Rajani Limbu and two children.