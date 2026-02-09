'Mary Kom' actor Sunil Thapa passes away at 68
Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, known for his powerful roles in both Nepali and Indian films, passed away in early February at 68 after a cardiac episode in Kathmandu.
Director Omung Kumar, who worked with him on "Mary Kom," shared warm memories and called Thapa a father figure to Priyanka Chopra Jonas during filming.
Thapa was found unconscious in his sleep early this morning and pronounced dead at Norvic Hospital.
Thapa's career and personal life
Thapa's career spanned modeling in Mumbai, professional football, photojournalism (he even covered Bhutan's coronation), and acting in over 300 Nepali movies—earning fame for roles like Rate Kaila in "Chino."
He also made his mark as the coach in "Mary Kom" and appeared in "The Family Man." Beyond acting, he led the Everest Film Academy.
He is survived by his wife Rajani Limbu and two children.