Mary Kom's team apologizes after 'Bigg Boss' remark sparks backlash
Entertainment
Mary Kom, India's legendary boxer and Olympic medalist, has responded after her comment on Bigg Boss ("Lekin mere jaisa koi achievenahi kiya") sparked some backlash online.
The remark, made during a chat about Indian women athletes, was seen by some as dismissive of stars like Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal.
Mary Kom team respects fellow athletes
Addressing the reaction, Mary's team posted an apology on her official Twitter, explaining she meant no disrespect.
They emphasized, "Mary has immense respect for every athlete who represents India and gives their heart and soul to the sport."
With six World Championship golds and an Olympic bronze to her name, Mary continues to inspire young athletes across the country.